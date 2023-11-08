Gary O’Neil: Don’t play the blame game

The game was decided in the 100th minute when Oliver Norwood smashed home Sheffield United’s winner from the penalty spot after Fabio Silva was controversially adjudged to have fouled George Baldock, writes Dan Stacey.

The Wolves boss was livid at another decision going against his side, but admitted on the Wolves Weekly podcast that he wants his side to take accountability for the result at Bramall Lane. “It’s important that we understand that we had a part to play in the result as well, it’s not all because there was a decision that we disagreed with at the end of the game,” O’Neil said.

“I’m disappointed with our part in the second goal, and obviously with the official’s part in it too.”

The penalty decision that went against Wolves in South Yorkshire had shades of a similar incident at Molineux a week previously against Newcastle.

Anthony Taylor, the match referee against Newcastle, was demoted to the Championship following his error, and O’Neil admitted there is frustration at the consistency of decisions going against his side.

“It feels like there’s an accumulation of decisions that have gone against us in a fairly short period of time,,” he said. “It’s a tough blow for the players, staff and supporters especially off the back of the other decisions.

“But saying the officials have cost us points doesn’t help us improve, the only way we improve is by understanding why we got a bit lost in the second half and where we can get better.”