EFL Trophy: Derby 4 Wolves U21s 1 - Report

The youngsters started the game well and were dominating possession over their League One opponents, however the hosts had the first shot when Adebayo Fapetu fired high and wide.

The Rams settled and came close with a couple corners, but neither side had tested the goalkeepers after 15 minutes.

The best chance then fell to towering defender Sonny Bradley who had a free header from a corner, which Dan Bentley parried before a follow-up shot was blocked.

A rare attack from Wolves, who were holding their own but struggling to create chances, resulted in Harry Birtwistle winning a free-kick in a good area, which Enso Gonzalez spurned.

On the stroke of half-time Derby finally made a corner count, as they took the lead. Bentley saved from an initial header from Eiran Cashin before striker James Collins tapped home.

Josh Esen replaced Gonzalez at half-time and within four minutes helped put Wolves level. The ball fell for him in the box and his shot, which may have been going wide, was turned into his own net by Cashin.

Wolves were not level for long, however, when Collins lost his marker Kam Kandola to meet Kane Wilson's cross and head home.

A poor pass from Justin Hubner then handed Derby possession in a dangerous area and the ball was worked to Collins, who hit a first time shot to curl home his hat-trick.

Wilson came close to adding a fourth with a header, but Bentley was equal to it.

Wolves struggled for a foothold in the game as Derby rotated their side and introduced a number of young talents off the bench.

One of those youngsters then made it 4-1, when the ball fell to Tony Weston in the box and he poked the ball into the far corner, as Wolves fell to defeat.

After beating Notts County but losing to both Lincoln and Derby, Wolves finished third in Group G and were knocked out.

Teams

Wolves: Bentley, Birtwistle, Hubner, Kandola, Keto-Diyawa, Rees, Whittingham (Harper, 81), Barnett, Gonzalez (Esen, 45), Farmer (Lopes, 81), Chiwome (Kaleta, 70).

Subs not used: Young, Ojinnaka, McLeod.

Derby: Vickers, Wilson, Bradley (Osayande, 73), Cashin (Cox, 67), Collins (Wheeldon, 73), Sibley, Elder, Fornah, Robinson, Brown (Weston, 45), Fapetu (Allen, 79).

Subs not used: Loach, Hawkins.