Sheffield United v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt?

Although losing the winger will be a massive blow, Wolves do have some good news with the return of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde. So who is available and who will be missing for the trip to Bramall Lane?

Pedro Neto - Hamstring - 0% chance

After pulling up with a hamstring injury against Newcastle, the winger posted on social media that he will be missing for a couple weeks.

O'Neil was more cautious, however, and said the player will definitely not be ready until after the international break, but did not give a timeline on his return.

O'Neil said: "A few weeks is probably about where we are with it at the moment.

"He won't be available this weekend and he won't be available next weekend. Then we go into the international break and we'll see how he's healing at that point.

"We're hopeful that we get him back quickly, but I don't want to put too much focus on it."

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - Calf - 75% chance

There is some good news with Bellegarde's expected return, however.

The forward-thinking midfielder has been missing since his red card at Luton and a subsequent calf injury, but he is expected to travel with the team to Sheffield.

O'Neil said: "We're hopeful he'll be in the squad tomorrow. He's done some training this week, his calf is feeling better, so I'm sure he'll play a part."

Hugo Bueno - Knee - 0% chance

Bueno last played on September 26 and has been struggling with a niggling knee injury.

O'Neil said: "We're hoping to do some good work with him between now and the international break.

"Even if his knee's feeling better, I don't think he'll be ready fitness-wise to play a part next weekend, but the international break comes at a good time where hopefully we can build him up and he'll be back for the game after in the international break.

"We're hopeful that Hugo just misses the next two and then he'll be back in and around the group.

Joe Hodge - Shoulder - 0% chance

Hodge recently had surgery on his shoulder and is expected to be out until December at the earliest.