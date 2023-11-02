Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs charged by FA for language towards match official

The Magpies took a 2-1 lead in contentious fashion at Molineux at the weekend, when referee Anthony Taylor gave a penalty against Wolves for an apparent foul by Hwang Hee-chan on Fabian Schar.

VAR took a long time checking the decision but did not overturn it, before Hwang notched the equaliser in the 2-2 draw.

After the game, head coach Gary O'Neil branded the decision 'scandalous', while many pundits have condemned the officials and VAR for the call.

Now, the FA has charged Hobbs for allegedly targeting 'improper', 'abusive' or 'insulting' language at an official in the tunnel after the game.

The FA statement read: "Wolverhampton Wanderers' sporting director, Matt Hobbs, has been charged with misconduct following their Premier League game against Newcastle on Saturday, 28 October.

"It's alleged that his language towards a match official in the tunnel after the final whistle was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting.

"Matt Hobbs has until Monday, 6 November, to provide a response."