Tommy Doyle: Wolves can trouble anyone

The midfielder has made an impact off the bench in the last two games and feels the squad is in a strong position to cause problems for any team in the league.

“We’ll take a point, they’re a very good team at Champions League level,” Doyle said. “It was good for us to challenge ourselves against them and we’ll take the point.

“We have a lot of resilience as a team and we keep going, that’s what the gaffer wants from us.

“We have our own quality as well. Maybe we could have won it in the end, but we’ll take the point.

“We are (building momentum). We’re finding our way and getting used to the system and hopefully that can keep taking us up the league and keep improving us.

“We know what we can do and there’s not many teams we can’t hurt. We just keep pushing, keep working hard and keep developing.

“I always enjoy (coming on). It’s good to test myself against these top teams. I’m just trying to keep improving and challenge myself against the top players.”