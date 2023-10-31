Chelsea give fans free coach travel for Christmas Eve Wolves trip

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino

The match at Molineux, which kicks off at 1pm, was moved from December 23, leaving supporters with limited travel options.

The only previous Christmas Eve fixture of the Premier League era was Leeds' 3-1 win over Manchester United in 1995.

A Chelsea statement read: "The club is aware that transport options are more limited than usual on this date, as it is a Sunday and also Christmas Eve.

"We recognise the commitment of our match-going supporters and appreciate the unwavering loyalty they give to watching the team, home and away.

"Therefore, as a sign of appreciation for fans making this trip, Chelsea Football Club will be offering free travel as a goodwill gesture to anyone who purchases a ticket.