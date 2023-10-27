Newcastle set to be without stars for trip to face Wolves

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

The Magpies fell to their first loss of this season’s Champions League campaign on Wednesday night, with a lone Felix Nmecha goal giving German side Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 win at St James’ Park.

Striker Isak came off in the first half and looked uncomfortable as he left field after just 15 minutes, with Callum Wilson replacing him.

Murphy came on in the 65th minute but just five minutes later he was forced off, with concerns it will be a serious injury – leaving both players as serious doubts for the trip to Molineux.

“Jacob came off with what looks like a serious injury,” head coach Eddie Howe said.

“We’ve got a small squad as is it. That’s probably the most disappointing thing of the night.

“It looks like a recurrence of his Isak’s groin problem and it’s a big blow. Jacob’s looks serious, potentially a dislocation of his shoulder.”

The duo will join former Wolves target Sven Botman and former Albion loanee Harvey Barnes in the treatment room, with Newcastle facing selection issues for tomorrow’s game.

Botman has missed the last six games with a knee injury, while Barnes has already been ruled out for three months with a foot issue.

Newcastle also face a busy fixture list with Wolves coming up tomorrow, followed by Arsenal in the Premier League, Manchester United in the Carabao Cup and a trip to Germany to face Dortmund again.