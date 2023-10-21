Hungry Wolves urged to stay on the goal trail by Gary O'Neil

Hwang Hee-chan (Getty)

Wolves have struggled for goals for the last few seasons, with just 31 and 38, from 38 Premier League games, in the last two campaigns.

Last season, Wolves managed just eight goals in 15 league games up until Christmas, but in eight games this season they have already surpassed that with nine finishes.

O’Neil has been pleased with his in-form forwards but now believes they have to prove it over a full season to show the team has turned a corner with goalscoring.

“The attacking players have been very good, Channy (Hwang Hee-chan) and Pedro (Neto) have played a large part in that,” O’Neil said.

“Matheus Cunha as well, even Sasa (Kalajdzic) off the bench, so the quality of the players, trying to get them into the right areas is important, getting them arriving in those areas as much as we can, it’s probably played a part in it.

“It’s a short window to see if it’s something we’ve improved or something that’s just happened, so judgment will still be ongoing on that.

“But we’ll still be trying to improve, and we’ve conceded a few more than they did last season, so we’re trying to move a few things around.

“I’ve got to know the group and what their strengths are, so hopefully we can make sure we address that and find the right balance between being a threat and being solid enough to not need to score two or three each week to win a game.”

Hwang has been key to Wolves’ revived fortunes in front of goal, with six goals in all competitions this season and the best shot conversion rate in the league.

The South Korean has already equalled Wolves’ top goalscorer from last season, while also doubling his own numbers.

When asked if Hwang can maintain this impressive form, O’Neil said: “I hope so. He scored three last season and he’s on six now, so it’s a really good return.

“I like that he’s not scoring ones from miles out either – amazing hits that are one in a million – it’s arriving in good areas and scoring goals that you can see continuing.

“But lots goes into that, not just the work of Channy but the work of the team, the work of Pedro on the other side, Cunha’s work to move defenders, so there’s a lot that goes into it, but Channy has been very clinical and he arrives in really dangerous areas.

“We’ll keep working with him at that, it will be an incredible rate to keep up, but let’s try to keep it as close as it is.”

O’Neil added: “People might not like this, but we’re still early and it takes a while to build a team. There’s lots of stuff that we’ve still not been able to put in yet because the lads need time to digest what they’ve already been given before you give them something else.

“We’re still at an early stage and not put too many layers on it at the moment. It’s fairly straight forward at the moment compared to where it will hopefully be in a few more weeks, months or however long it takes.