Bournemouth v Wolves preview: Winger feeling sharp after injury return

Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier

The 24-year-old suffered a knee injury in pre-season and made his return at the beginning of September, before completing his first 90 minutes of the season in the defeat to Everton before the international break.

He is expected to start again tomorrow and feels he has now returned to his pre-injury fitness ahead of a crunch clash.

“I felt (against Everton was) probably the best I’ve felt in a long time,” Tavernier said.

“I mean, I’ve been looked after well by the physios and managing my minutes leading up to these games.

“(Everton) was the first time I felt back to my sharpness and back to being able to do what I can do.

“At this level, you need to have competition to play well. You need to have that competitive spirit in the team.

“We’ve got that now and it’s the best thing we can have.

“I mean, for me, it’s good to have that competition. It’s going to bring the best out of me.”

After sacking Gary O’Neil in the summer and replacing him with Andoni Iraola, Bournemouth have struggled this season.

They sit 19th in the table with no wins and five defeats from their opening eight games.

“We’ve got to maintain the standard,” Tavernier added.

“If not, I feel like right now we need to level up even more because we’re not showing our quality in games and we need to start doing that.