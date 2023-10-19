He won't say it - but Wolves boss Gary O'Neil will be desperate for AFC Bournemouth revenge

The Cherries were among the favourites to be relegated from the Premier League after O'Neil took over from Scott Parker - but the current Wolves boss guided the South Coast club to safety.
Gary O'Neil takes on AFC Bournemouth on Saturday for the first time since his controversial sacking at the end of last season.
