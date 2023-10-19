Notification Settings

He won't say it - but Wolves boss Gary O'Neil will be desperate for AFC Bournemouth revenge

Premium
WolvesPublished: Comments

Gary O'Neil takes on AFC Bournemouth on Saturday for the first time since his controversial sacking at the end of last season.

Gary O'Neil was sacked by AFC Bournemouth at the end of last season (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).
The Cherries were among the favourites to be relegated from the Premier League after O'Neil took over from Scott Parker - but the current Wolves boss guided the South Coast club to safety.

