WATCH: Wolves chairman Jeff Shi to launch column with the Express & Star

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi is to launch a new quarterly column with the Express & Star.

Jeff Shi (Getty)
In his first public communication since an open letter to supporters in the summer, Shi has now started a new column which he will write independently, in an unprecedented move for a Premier League chairman.

The first column will be published online and in tomorrow's Express & Star (Wednesday, October 18), and Shi will continue to pen his column on a quarterly-basis, with the next one due in the New Year.

Watch here as Wolves correspondent Liam Keen and digital sports editor Nathan Judah discuss the column ahead of the launch tomorrow.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

