Kam Kandola celebrates his goal (Getty)

The first chance of the under-21s clash fell to Kam Kandola, who met a corner with a powerful header from close range but directed his effort over the bar.

Wolves had started the game well, with Nathan Fraser and Tawanda Chirewa impressing, before PSV did get a chance through Julian Kwaaitaal which he scuffed wide.

Summer signing Enso Gonzalez, on his first Molineux appearance, made an early darting run but then struggled to get into the game with several poor passes.

A nasty clash of heads between Owen Hesketh and Kwaaitaal caused some concern, but both players received treatment on the pitch before playing on.

Fourth-choice first team striker Fraser did well when he rolled his defender and charged into the box, before putting a cross in that was desperate for a touch from close range, but none of his team-mates had gambled on it.

Chirewa, who had looked bright for the hosts, almost lit up the fixture when he cut inside off the left and fired over the bar. Moments later he had another effort that goalkeeper Kjell Peersman caught.

PSV almost created an opening inside the box but as Jesper Uneken looked to turn and shoot, Kandola made a smart block, before Kwaaitaal had a tame shot easily saved by Joe Young.

The PSV forward then took aim again shortly after, but it was another poor effort that Young was equal to.

The visitors were knocking on the door towards the end of the half as Uneken then headed wide, before another headed effort straight at Young.

In a game that was light on chances, Wolves were certainly the better of the two teams as they both entered half-time at a 0-0 stalemate.

Owen Hesketh (Getty)

Wolves started the second half just as bright as the first and a smart reverse pass from Chirewa set Fraser racing towards goal, but his shot was high and wide.

Kandola came close again when he almost latched onto a free-kick, as Wolves searched for an opening goal. Moments later, Hesketh tested the goalkeeper with a strong shot.

Gonzalez came close to a dream goal when Bruno Jordao set him up, but his effort was blocked.

Wolves finally got their goal in the 72nd minute, as Gonzalez picked up the assist. His corner was headed home by Wolverhampton-born centre-back Kandola.

The hosts were on top and Chirewa came close with a good effort that deflected just wide. From the resulting corner, which Hesketh took, Fraser headed into the far corner to double Wolves' lead.

But PSV were handed a lifeline in the 85th minute when Tai Abed curled home a superb goal to make it 2-1.

With the visitors pushing for an equaliser, Young had to make a smart save to deny Uneken's effort.

Mohammed Nassoh then took aim from distance, forcing Young to tip the ball over his bar.

Wolves survived nine minutes of added time and plenty of PSV chances to take three points in their opening game in Group A.

Teams

Wolves: Young, Birtwistle, Kandola, Hubner, Keto-Diyawa (Ojinnaka, 61), Jordao, Whittingham, Gonzalez (Barnett, 73), Hesketh (Chiwome, 85), Chirewa, Fraser (Farmer, 85).

Subs not used: Storer, Rees, McLeod.

PSV: Peersman, Rovers (El Meliani, 75), Dagasan, Dams, Jansen (Muinos, 45), Jimenez (van Duiven, 58), Abed, van den Berg (Houben, 82), Uneken, Nassoh, Kwaaitaal (Zimuangana, 82).