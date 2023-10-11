Max Kilman: Wolves' forward line is 'magic'

Pedro Neto and Hwang celebrate (Getty)

Matheus Cunha, Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan have lead the line as Wolves managed four points in two games against Manchester City and Villa.

Neto and Hwang, in particular, have impressed with goals and assists – and Kilman has been impressed with what the trio have offered.

“Their link-up has been phenomenal this season, all three forwards have been pushing, doing really well,” he said. “We just need to keep giving them the ball and let them do their magic.

“Just be more positive (was the message). We did really good things in the (Villa) game and we’ve got to go again, and make sure we’re ready for Bournemouth. Coming from the Man City, we had a bit more confidence and the atmosphere was really good and helped us push. Their support helped us kick on and we could have won the game.

“We couldn’t take the three points, but a draw was probably fair. It was a very tough game. We started off really well, we scored a really good goal, and had a few chances to win the game. Obviously after the sending off, our aim was just to stay in the game and not concede.

“Villa are doing really well and performing really well, and taking a point was probably a fair result.”

With 12 players on international duty, Kilman will remain at Compton with the rest of the squad, who will continue training with Gary O’Neil.