Wolves v Aston Villa preview: Gary O’Neil searching for fast start at Molineux

Mario Lemina and Toti Gomes. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Fresh from their victory over Manchester City and with a full week to train, Wolves welcome a Villa side tomorrow who has had to contend with Europa Conference League football on Thursday night.

Although O’Neil is aware Villa made some changes, before being forced to bring on their stars to secure a last gasp win, the Wolves head coach hopes that European hangover will help his side start on the front foot.

On Villa’s midweek game, O’Neil said: “It can have a bearing, but they managed to rotate and I’m sure they’ll have rested ones they think are important for this weekend’s game.

“They’ve got two days, so it’s not unbelievably close for them, but of course we’ve had a full week and not too many injuries.

“I’m hoping we can be in a really good place and start the game quickly, especially at home, then try to stick to the plan and execute it.”

Molineux was back to its best against City last weekend, as Wolves recorded a famous 2-1 win and O’Neil’s first home victory as boss.

With a string of tough home games to contend with, O’Neil wants to make Molineux a fortress this season and hopes derby day will generate another special atmosphere.

“The atmosphere in the home games has been really good in every game and especially against Manchester City,” he added.

“I’ve bumped into a few fans around the area who have said it was one of the best they’ve seen it at the stadium and the connection between the players and the supporters, which is what we want to create.

“The home form will be big for us and it’s another game we can have a go at.

“Aston Villa have only lost two league games so far and are fifth in the league, so it’s a big test against a good side, and one we have a good go at and try to put three points on the board.”

In the opposite dugout, O’Neil faces a coach in Unai Emery that has helped transform Villa’s style and fortunes.

With Wolves likely to be underdogs, the boss is aware of Villa’s quality and has challenged his side to face up to that ‘good test’.

When asked about the job Emery has done, O’Neil said: “He’s done incredibly well.

“I played against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa last season (while at Bournemouth) and they were very good. A really good understanding of their structure and what he’s trying to do with them.

“You can see they’ve been doing it now for quite a long time and there’s a good understanding. They’ve managed to evolve it with some good signings as well.

“There’s some fantastic players there and obviously Ollie Watkins is back in the England squad. Diaby is a big threat and they have a strong squad.

“It will be a good test for us but one that we’re ready for. The boys understand what Aston Villa are and what to expect in a local derby we’re all looking forward to.”

According to O’Neil, Wolves come into this game without any fresh injury concerns.

Santi Bueno did not train fully on Friday due to a tight hamstring, but is expected to train today ahead of tomorrow’s game.