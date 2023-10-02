Liam Keen analysis: Wonderful Wolves followed gameplan to perfection

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha (left) and Pedro Neto celebrate

Gary O’Neil and his side have rightly been criticised when things have not gone their way, with questions raised over tactics and in-game management.

But when criticism is fairly made, praise must be equally as forthcoming – and O’Neil got his game plan absolutely spot on against Manchester City.

There was just one change to the starting XI that faced Luton in the last Premier League game, with the suspended Jean-Ricner Bellegarde making way for Toti Gomes, but the performance was world’s apart.

Set up with a back five, Wolves allowed City to have the ball – which was inevitable anyway – and made it difficult for them to break Wolves down.

Every member of the back five was defensively solid, the midfielders were bright and the forwards tracked back to make Wolves insurmountable.

Then, at the right times, they attacked at pace on the counter. Wingers and wing-backs alike were causing havoc and Wolves deservedly got their win, from an excellent tactical game plan.

Manchester City's Phil Foden (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha

O’Neil has been criticised for some of his substitutions too, but he did not put a foot wrong at Molineux on Saturday.

Boubacar Traore came on and was once again outstanding. He is fighting hard for a starting berth with his recent displays, that have been full of energy and with an uncanny ability to win the ball back.

Matt Doherty for Rayan Ait-Nouri – who was excellent throughout – was needed due to fatigue and a slight knock, while even the late additions of Jonny Castro Otto and Fabio Silva made a difference.

It is only fair to give O’Neil his props when everything goes right, and Wolves’ performance was full of heart, leadership and commitment.

It was the polar opposite to Tuesday’s Carabao Cup loss at Ipswich – here, Wolves proved they have what it takes to move in the right direction with a team and not a bunch of individuals.

Another promising sign was the manner in which Wolves won. The performance, at times, will not win any awards for being aesthetically pleasing, but it was effective.

O’Neil has previously said he wants his side to be good at everything. That means being able to have possession and break teams down, be aggressive with their pressing and also be hard to break down – meaning they can call upon any of those game plans depending on the opposition in front of them.

Against Manchester United and Liverpool they showed some of those aggressive and dominating characteristics, despite losing both games, and now against City they have showcased their disciplined side.

If O’Neil can perfect these many facets, he can transform Wolves into a multi-functioning beast.

A perfect example of the disciplined and effective game plan on Saturday, came in Craig Dawson’s performance.

Manchester City's Phil Foden (centre) has an attempt at goal

Facing arguably the best striker in the world in Erling Haaland, Dawson handled his imposing presence with relative ease.

The Norwegian made intelligent runs, but Dawson tracked him. He looked to come short, and Dawson was all over him. He looked to win an aerial duel and Dawson bullied him.

It was a masterclass in dealing with Haaland and although the team’s shape also helped, Dawson’s performance was integral.

Max Kilman and Toti Gomes also deserve a mention for their displays, which were just as excellent. Kilman, in particular, was unbeatable in the duels.

For all of that defensive rigidity, Wolves were also very impressive going forward.

Ait-Nouri was outstanding at left-wing-back, while Matheus Cunha did all the dirty work to great effect, but it was Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan that once again made the difference.

Both players are on another level right now – absolutely impeccable.

Neto’s run for the first goal on Saturday was akin to his goal against Luton a week earlier and although it took a slice of luck to go in off Ruben Dias for an own goal, Neto’s powerful and majestic running is causing every team a problem.

On the other flank, Hwang gets stuck in with his defensive duties but then attacks with real intensity when he has the chance.

He is always in the right place at the right time and he popped up again to win all three points for Wolves, earning his fifth goal in eight games in all competitions this season.

Both players have been wonderful for Wolves since the start of the campaign and their team-mates are now catching up.