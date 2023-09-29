Pep Guardiola called ex-Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui to get run down on Matheus Nunes

Matheus Nunes left Wolves for Man City earlier this summer (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/).

Nunes made a £53million switch to the Premier League champions late on in the window, after going on strike to force through the move.

As the 25-year-old gets set to return to Molineux, his new boss Guardiola admitted he spoke to Lopetegui about the player before signing him.

“Sometimes he has to stay more calm in the position, but he has the dynamic,” Guardiola said.

“In the game, give the ball, dribble, and drop the opponents down.

“He looks like he’s never tired, because his actions over 15, 20 metres – but we knew it from Sporting Lisbon where he has done it, as well as at Wolves.

“We asked Lopetegui, who is a friend of us, how is he, and all the opinions were really good.

“He has runners, good finishing, defensively (he) can play in two or three positions.

“The last two games he played against Red Star and Forest, he was a key point – really, really important.

“He’s an exceptional player, exceptional.”

Nunes, who got his first assist for City last week, has made a strong start to life at the club and is expected to start tomorrow.

With fellow midfielder Rodri suspended after his red card, it remains to be seen if Kalvin Phillips will be given the chance to partner Nunes in the midfield at Molineux.