Nathan Judah's Wolves notebook vs Ipswich

Fabio Silva (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Pre-game

We wondered how many changes it might be; I predicted eight, Liam nine...it was 10!

Only Hwang Hee-Chan (who was subbed at HT) keeping his place from the draw at Luton.

Personally, I'd like to have seen a couple more 'regular' first teamers from the start.

Starting debutant Santiago Bueno, for me Max Kilman should be alongside him.

He's club captain and should be there to lead on the pitch - it's not as if Wolves have a busy programme!

The other big talking point is Fabio Silva on the bench.

There's clearly an issue there and will be one to ask O'Neil after the game.

Ipswich have made 10 changes too - so a great opportunity for Wolves to get a much-needed win.

Ipswich Town's Omari Hutchinson shoots from a free kick

Match

2-0 up and absolutely cruising, it was almost too easy.

Hwang is the best finisher at the club and his fourth goal in just seven games is a superb return.

Wolves were dominant, clinical and there was only one winner.

Unfortunately, that winner was Ipswich!

There's no other way to describe it than totally embarrassing and in all honesty - pretty pathetic.

Not only did Ipswich score three, it could have been more - it was 70 minutes of pure domination.

Ipswich Town's Brandon Williams and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matt Doherty

Yes they're riding high in the Championship, but this team made 10 changes and were in League One last season.

Some really poor performances out there; Dan Bentley, Jonny, Santiago Bueno, Hugo Bueno to name just a few.

This team looks devoid of confidence and I don't see where a win is coming from.

Nathan Fraser coming on ahead of Fabio Silva - there's a story bubbling here!

It should have been a night that gave Gary O'Neil a little bit of breathing space - it's turned into a nightmare

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil

Post-Match

If you haven't watched our post-match video, give it a click.

I think Liam sums up the state of where Wolves are at the moment very well.

Where's the heart in this team?

When they're ahead, they look very brittle

When they're level, you're expecting them to fall behind

When they go behind, there's very little chance of a comeback.

Yes were only six games (and two cup ties) into the season, but the warning signs are ominous.

Gary O'Neil says he needs more time, says there were big issues at the club when he arrived.