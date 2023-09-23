''Pedro Neto's finish was sublime!' Wolves fans on draw with Luton - WATCH

A disastrous first half performance from Wolves, in which the hosts dominated and could have taken a comfortable lead, ended with Jean-Ricner Bellegarde being handed a straight red card for a naïve kick on defender Tom Lockyer.
Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-1 draw with Luton.
A disastrous first half performance from Wolves, in which the hosts dominated and could have taken a comfortable lead, ended with Jean-Ricner Bellegarde being handed a straight red card for a naïve kick on defender Tom Lockyer.