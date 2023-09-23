Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

''Pedro Neto's finish was sublime!' Wolves fans on draw with Luton - WATCH

Premium
By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the 1-1 draw with Luton.

Wolves fans
Wolves fans

A disastrous first half performance from Wolves, in which the hosts dominated and could have taken a comfortable lead, ended with Jean-Ricner Bellegarde being handed a straight red card for a naïve kick on defender Tom Lockyer.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Wolves video
Sport video
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News