WIN a copy of new book Revolution Of Wolves

Written by Express & Star columnists Johnny Phillips and Paul Berry, the book charts the rise of of the Wolves sides managed by Dave Jones in 2003, Mick McCarthy in 2013 and Nuno Espirito Santo in 2019.

It contains fascinating insights into the ownerships of Sir Jack Hayward, Steve Morgan and latterly the Fosun conglomerate.

The book brings exclusive interviews with those at the heart of the story. Alongside all the promotion winners, past managers such as Glenn Hoddle and Paul Lambert give their first interviews about their time at Wolves.

It includes stories from the likes of Paul Ince, Joleon Lescott, Karl Henry, Conor Coady, Diogo Jota and Ruben Neves as well as boardroom insight from Jez Moxey, Steve Morgan and Jeff Shi.

Revolution Of Wolves is the most comprehensive and authoritative work ever written about the modern Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Revolution Of Wolves, from Pitch Publishing, is a 416-page publication with a cover price of £25.

It is available from the Wolves Megastore, at Molineux, and online at wolves.co.uk, from Waterstones in Wolverhampton and via Amazon.

But to be in with a chance of winning a copy, simply answer the following question:

Who scored the third goal in Wolves’ 3-0 play-off final success against Sheffield United at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium in 2003?