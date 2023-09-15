Gary O’Neil: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde 'excellent' in Wolves training

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Getty)

The £12.8million transfer deadline day arrival could be due to make his debut against Liverpool tomorrow after spending the international break with his new team-mates at Compton.

O’Neil was full of praise for the midfielder and the commitment he has shown in training.

“He’s been excellent in training, very, very good,” the head coach said.

“His approach and his work ethic and how well he understands what you ask have been good.

“And there’s no fuss. He never questions what’s been asked of him and he has a really good understanding of it and is willing to do it until you blow the whistle and tell him to stop.

“He has a fantastic attitude, quality and athleticism.

“It’s obviously a step up into the Premier League but we’re excited to see how well and how quickly he can adjust and have an impact.”

After a knock to his knee kept him out of the game against Crystal Palace, fellow new signing Tommy Doyle is also now available for his debut, although O’Neil has warned he still needs time to get up to speed.

O’Neil said: “He’s fine and played a part in a training ground game we had. He felt fine.

“He hasn’t played a lot of football since the Euros, but we’re trying to get him up to speed and he’s fit enough to be in and around the match day squad, which is a positive.”

Meanwhile, O’Neil is pleased with the late addition of Santi Bueno.

Wolves had been chasing a new centre-back all summer and brought the 24-year-old in late on in the window.

“He’s a good footballer, good with the ball and has decent athleticism as well,” O’Neil said. “I haven’t seen a lot of him. He did a day with us before the Crystal Palace game and then he got a late call-up into the Uruguay squad.

“He only arrived today (on Friday) back into training, but he’s important. It was important that we had four senior centre-backs firstly, and secondly it was important we managed to add a good one.