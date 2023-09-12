Wolves youngster Christian Marques makes permanent exit

Christian Marques (Getty)

Marques, 20, arrived at the club from Swiss side Grasshoppers in 2018 and went straight in the academy at Wolves.

Captain at under 18 and 21 level, he progressed to the first team and went on to feature eight times on the bench, including in the Europa League quarter final against Sevilla, without earning his debut.

Away from Molineux, he spent time on loan at Belenenses SAD but failed to feature, before going on to turn out 13 times for Forest Green Rovers during a short stint with the club.