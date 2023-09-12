Wolves keeper Jose Sa up for save of the month award

Jose Sa

Sa has been nominated for a stop he made in Wolves' 1-0 win at Goodison Park on August 26.

With the game all square, Abdoulaye Doucoure looked to have headed the Toffees in front, before Sa back tracked and just diverted the ball over the bar.

Wolves would later take advantage as Sasa Kalajdzic turned home a Pedro Neto cross to hand them the three points.

He will go up against shot stoppers Guglielmo Vicario, Mark Flekken, Alphonse Areola, Alisson Becker and Jordan Pickford, who have also been nominated for the award.