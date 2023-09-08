Dan McNamara proud of his Wolves after derby delight

Tammi George celebrates her goal against Stourbridge on Wednesday (Getty)

Anna Morphet got the ball rolling with a 30th-minute opener, as she notched her third goal in as many games.

Tammi George doubled Wolves’ advantage in the 64th minute, before Amber Hughes crowned a dominant display with six minutes remaining.

Wolves climbed to the top of the Women’s National League Premier Division albeit having played a game more than the club’s directly below.

They’ve collected seven points from a possible nine so far, and McNamara has praised his team for the level of commitment they’ve shown to the club.

McNamara: “We’ve got to keep trying to do things a little differently. We spoke this year, we can’t compete anymore with the finances in this league, we have to be different, and think outside the box.

“There’s players out there tonight who have been offered ridiculous amounts of money to play for local rivals.

“The fact that they stay here on minimal amounts and represent the club the way they do week in, week out, giving their all, you can’t ask for anymore.

“That’s what will hopefully drive us forward.

“The culture and environment that you create is sometimes worth more than money.

“We’ve proved that over the last two years, and hopefully we will continue to prove that when we come up against some of these so-called big guns in tier three.”

Wolves won’t be in action over the weekend, and McNamara believes the break will give them a prime opportunity to build for a long season.

He added: “We take 10 days now. There’s not many opportunities to have a break with the family.

“We’ll be back in tomorrow and training Friday night to keep them ticking over.

“Then they’ll spend a very well deserved weekend with their family.