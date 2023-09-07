Former Wolves youngster James Spray on debut goal, gambling and move to part-time

James Spray knows exactly what young striker Nathan Fraser would have been feeling after last week’s goal and win against Blackpool.
Emerging through the ranks to turn professional after several years in Wolves Academy, playing for the first team in pre-season friendlies, landing a debut as a substitute in a home League Cup tie, coming off the bench and scoring in a 5-0 win at Molineux.
James Spray knows exactly what young striker Nathan Fraser would have been feeling after last week’s goal and win against Blackpool.