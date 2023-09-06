Wolves Women 3 Stourbridge 0 - Report

Tammi George scores (Picture: Wolves/Getty)

Ahead of kick-off, Kelly Darby was presented with a framed shirt on the pitch as she announced her retirement from playing.

Once the game got under way, in the first home game of the campaign, Beth Roberts did well to race down the left flank and whip in a dangerous cross, that was almost met by Destiney Toussaint at the near post.

Moments later, Olivia Fergusson darted down the right side before putting in another excellent cross, that just needed a Wolves touch.

Toussaint then had a big opportunity when she took aim, but Stourbridge goalkeeper Libby Hart made a good stop.

As Wolves piled on the pressure, it seemed that Hart took out a Wolves player in the box as she attempted to claim a ball in the air, but despite protests for a penalty, referee Nigel Bamford waved it away.

Wolves finally took the lead after 30 minutes when a Beth Merrick shot from distance was saved by Hart, but Anna Morphet followed up on the rebound to tap home. Stourbridge boss Andy Fisher was then sent off for his appeals, claiming Morphet was offside.

The hosts continued to dominate and came close to doubling their lead when Merrick's perfect cross found Morphet, but her header clipped the post.

Ellie Wilson then had a free header from a corner that she directed over the bar.

Frustration boiled over for Stourbridge when Sophie Levick was given a red card. The altercation started when Toussaint and a Stourbridge player had a disagreement off the ball, and Levick, unprovoked, then kicked the ball Toussaint at full power from close range.

Wolves then entered half-time a goal ahead and with a player advantage.

At the start of the second half, Fergusson came close to making it 2-0 with a long-range effort that hit the top of the net.

The 646 fans in attendance at the New Bucks Head continued to be entertained by Wolves' dominant display as they looked for a second goal.

That finally came after 64 minutes when Tammi George fired home a wonderful effort into the far corner.

Although the contest calmed down and was short of opportunities on goal, as both sides made changes, Wolves used the extra player to their advantage and played the majority of the game in Stourbridge's half.

The third goal came after 84 minutes when Amber Hughes picked the ball up on the edge of the box with her back to goal, turned, and found the bottom corner with a smart finish.

Newly-promoted Stourbridge were clinging on as Wolves looked to add a fourth, as Hughes came close to nodding home after a corner.