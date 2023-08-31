Wolves' Alfie Pond seals Stockport loan switch

Alfie Pond (Photo by Cameron Smith - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Pond made his senior debut on Tuesday night at Blackpool and will now go into the football league for more experience.

Wolves pathways manager Steve Davis said: "Alfie’s been with the first-team since the start of pre-season, which has given him a platform to see the level, and he’s crying out for first-team football now.

"He needs to go out and play against men and know what it’s about to play for points, the pressure it brings – it’s invaluable now as a 19-year-old.

"It’s hard to get young centre backs out but he’s got a great opportunity at a big club in that division, so it’s a really good fit for him.

"He’s done really well with the first-team, whenever he’s trained or played he’s acquitted himself really well, so I don’t see any issues with him being competitive at Stockport."

The 19-year-old has earned rave reviews during pre-season and this will be a valuable step in his progression.

"Now it’s about fitting into the group, meeting new people, new faces, different experiences to learn from and earning their trust in training by being a good person, reliable and trustworthy," continued Davis.