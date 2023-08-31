Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves' Alfie Pond seals Stockport loan switch

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Young centre-back Alfie Pond has competed his season long loan move to Stockport County.

Alfie Pond (Photo by Cameron Smith - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).
Alfie Pond (Photo by Cameron Smith - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Pond made his senior debut on Tuesday night at Blackpool and will now go into the football league for more experience.

Wolves pathways manager Steve Davis said: "Alfie’s been with the first-team since the start of pre-season, which has given him a platform to see the level, and he’s crying out for first-team football now.

"He needs to go out and play against men and know what it’s about to play for points, the pressure it brings – it’s invaluable now as a 19-year-old.

"It’s hard to get young centre backs out but he’s got a great opportunity at a big club in that division, so it’s a really good fit for him.

"He’s done really well with the first-team, whenever he’s trained or played he’s acquitted himself really well, so I don’t see any issues with him being competitive at Stockport."

The 19-year-old has earned rave reviews during pre-season and this will be a valuable step in his progression.

"Now it’s about fitting into the group, meeting new people, new faces, different experiences to learn from and earning their trust in training by being a good person, reliable and trustworthy," continued Davis.

"Professionalism is the first thing, then it’s about what you produce on the pitch, being consistent, taking a few hits, and it’ll be great for him to learn all about that."

Wolves
Football
Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News