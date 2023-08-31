Chiquinho set for Portugal loan after Stoke recall

Chiquinho (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 23-year-old has been recalled early from his season-long loan at Stoke City.

He had made two starts and two substitute appearances since his arrival at the Bet365 Stadium.

The winger missed the entirety of last season with a knee injury and will be hoping for more regular game-time in his native country.

Chiquinho signed for the club in January 2022 and has made nine appearances to date.

Meanwhile youngster Alfie Pond has competed his season long loan to Stockport County.

Pond made his senior debut on Tuesday night at Blackpool and will now go into the football league for more experience.

Wolves pathways manager Steve Davis said: "Alfie’s been with the first-team since the start of pre-season, which has given him a platform to see the level, and he’s crying out for first-team football now.

"He needs to go out and play against men and know what it’s about to play for points, the pressure it brings – it’s invaluable now as a 19-year-old.

"It’s hard to get young centre backs out but he’s got a great opportunity at a big club in that division, so it’s a really good fit for him.