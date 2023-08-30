Tommy Doyle of Sheffield United (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The potential move is separate to the Matheus Nunes deal.

But who is Tommy Doyle and why is he rated so highly?

Name: Tommy Doyle

Age: 21

Club: Manchester City

Loans: Hamburg, Cardiff, Sheffield United

International: England U16, 17, 18, 19, 20 & 21's.

Early career:

Doyle started out with Sandbach United FC from the age of four and showed amazing potential scoring more than 80 goals a season up until the age of eight .

He then signed for Manchester City, the club he supported all his life.

Doyle won many awards throughout the youth set-up with City's junior sides and was named Premier League Player of the Tournament for three successive years including many individual honours during that time.

Manchester City:

Doyle made his dream senior bow in October 2019 against Southampton in Carabao Cup. He then signed a new deal committing himself to the Etihad until 2025.

Hamburg & Cardiff loans: Despite his young age, Doyle was seen an exceptionally mature and departed for Germany to begin the 2021/22 season at Hamburg, he returned to earn rave reviews for Cardiff City in the second half of the campaign - playing 19 of the 21 league matches during his time in Wales

Sheffield United loans:

Doyle then joined Championship side Sheffield United on a season-long loan alongside City teammate James McAtee.

The midfielder scored the match winner for the Blades against Blackburn in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup earlier this year, sending the club into the semi-finals of the competition for the first time since 2014.

Doyle made 38 appearances, scoring four goals and creating seven assists in all competitions. He also won the club's Goal of the Season award for his goal against Rovers in the FA Cup.

England youth:

The starlet received his first call up for the England U21s in September 2021and made his debut during the 2-0 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier win over Kosovo U21s.

In June 2023, Doyle was included in the England squad for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.