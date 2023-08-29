Wovles' Goncalo Guedes leaves on season-long loan

Goncalo Guedes (Photo by Isaac Parkin - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

The 26-year-old joined for £28million from Valencia last summer but has endured a largely forgettable time at Molineux.

Guedes made just 18 appearances before heading to Benfica on loan for the second half of last season.

He returned to Wolves after undergoing knee surgery in March but was not part of head coach Gary O’Neil’s plans and has now returned to his homeland again.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs explained: “We had to make sure he was going to play enough, and with all the competitions Benfica are in, he’s going to play a lot of games. He’s just become a father for the first time and now has a son there, so he’ll be happy off the pitch, which will hopefully allow him to perform on it.