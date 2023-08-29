Notification Settings

Wovles' Goncalo Guedes leaves on season-long loan

By Matt Maher

Wolves winger Goncalo Guedes has rejoined Benfica on a season-long loan.

Goncalo Guedes (Photo by Isaac Parkin - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

The 26-year-old joined for £28million from Valencia last summer but has endured a largely forgettable time at Molineux.

Guedes made just 18 appearances before heading to Benfica on loan for the second half of last season.

He returned to Wolves after undergoing knee surgery in March but was not part of head coach Gary O’Neil’s plans and has now returned to his homeland again.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs explained: “We had to make sure he was going to play enough, and with all the competitions Benfica are in, he’s going to play a lot of games. He’s just become a father for the first time and now has a son there, so he’ll be happy off the pitch, which will hopefully allow him to perform on it.

“Also, the fact we can use his wages to hopefully supplement other deals this last week can only be a positive for us. It frees up money to be spent elsewhere and gives him an opportunity to play games.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

