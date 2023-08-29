Matheus Nunes not in Wolves squad for EFL Cup clash amid transfer stand-off

Matheus Nunes (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/).

The Premier League champions had a £47million bid for Nunes rejected last week, with the midfielder set to face disciplinary action after failing to attend training at Compton Park.

He has informed the club of his wish to join the Premier League champions, however, Wolves have no desire to sell Nunes unless City match their valuation, reported to be around £60m.

Their plan, presuming no acceptable offer arrives, is to reintegrate the 25-year-old back into head coach Gary O’Neil’s squad after the transfer window closes on Friday.