Manchester City attractive but Matheus Nunes remains 'focused' – Wolves boss Gary O'Neil

Matheus Nunes in action against Brighton last time out before his late red card (Getty)

In-demand midfielder Nunes has been subject of a £47million bid from Manchester City, flatly rejected by Wolves, and O’Neil confirmed yesterday that Pep Guardiola’s City have not met the asking price.

O’Neil conceded City are a huge draw to any player in world football but said Nunes, suspended for today’s clash at Everton after two yellow cards against Brighton last weekend, is focused on Molineux, where he has a deal until 2027 with the option of another year.

“If Manchester City come calling, most people in world football are going to be interested in that,” O’Neil said. “But Matheus understands the contract situation.

“He understands the club’s stance, he’s part of the group until he isn’t.

“I’d have loved to have had him available (at Everton). He’d have been fine. He’s a focused boy who understands so I’d much rather have him available than not.”

Asked if he was confident the Portugal international and £38m club-record signing would remain focused if a City move breaks down, O’Neil said: “I’m 100 per cent sure if Matheus is here at the end of the window, which I hope he is, he’ll be an important part of the group.”

O’Neil, though, admitted he spoke with Nunes after his needless second yellow card in the closing stages against the Seagulls. He added: “I had conversations with Matheus early in the week about what I thought of his bookings, what I thought of him as a player and a guy. None of that’s changed.

“He needs to improve that side, we can’t have people getting suspended for things like that – he gets that, he knows how important he is to the group.