E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 306 - Toffee's to have a soft centre?

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.

The boys react to the 4-1 humbling defeat to Brighton and explain why they disagree with the general consensus about Wolves' performance.

What's the latest with the transfer window? Will Daniel Podence leave and can we expect any incomings?

What are the specifics to Ryan Giles' clause?

All your questions are answered and there's the chance to win a magnificent star prize!

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

