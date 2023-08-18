Wolves miss out on West Ham coach Mark Robson

Shaun Derry and Gary O'Neil (PA)

Robson had agreed to leave his post as West Ham under-23 boss and join Gary O'Neil's backroom team at Wolves as first team coach.

However, in an attempt to keep him at the Hammers, David Moyes has promoted Robson to first team coach and he is now set to stay at West Ham. That move has not yet been announced by the club.

Wolves are now moving on after missing out on the 54-year-old, but it remains to be seen if they will look to hire another coach in his place.

O'Neil has only brought two coaches with him to Wolves, in Tim Jenkins and Shaun Derry, who have both been working with the team since O'Neil was appointed and were in the dugout against Manchester United on Monday.