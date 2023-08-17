Nelson Semedo sure goals will flow for Wolves

Manchester United's Mason Mount and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Nelson Semedo

Although they once again failed to register a goal, Wolves had 23 shots at Old Trafford on Monday in a dominant display.

Matheus Cunha had a superb evening but missed a huge opportunity at 0-0, and Semedo believes the Brazilian and his fellow forwards will find their goalscoring touch.

He said: "Definitely (we need to turn chances into goals), but it's not only him, it's everybody.

"Everyone is trying to do their best and Cunha had a very good game, defensively and offensively.

"I'm pretty sure the goals will come because the quality is there. We are creating as well, so I'm sure the goals will come.

"We reacted very well. It's only been four days but it looks like we've been working with him (O'Neil) for more time.

"We have to take this game as an example, and focus to put this energy into our work every day.

"I'm pretty sure if we do that we'll have good things this season."

Alongside the impressive performance, the loud travelling supporters stuck by the side after a difficult summer.

But for Semedo that is no surprise, as he thanks the Wolves fans for their backing.

He added: "I'm not surprised with the fans here, because it's quite normal as they travel a lot and we have big thanks for them.

"It's like we play at home every away game and it's very important for us to have this crowd supporting us.

"We hope to give them a lot of good moments."

Many have called Semedo's performance on Monday night as his best in a Wolves shirt, as he played the full 90 minutes with new signing Matt Doherty an un-used substitute.

With more experience and competition at right-back, Semedo has welcomed the test Doherty will bring.

He said: "It's always good to have him because he's one more player to help.

"He brings experience and everybody at the club knows him as well.