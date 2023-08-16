Wolves captain Max Kilman praises players for sticking together through tough period

Max Kilman (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Wolves put in a superb display at Old Trafford as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in Gary O'Neil's first game in charge of the club.

They had chances in the game and were denied a clear penalty when Andre Onana took out Sasa Kalajdzic in the box, a decision which later led to PGMOL's Jon Moss apologising to the Wolves boss.

The season opener came after a frantic few weeks in which Julen Lopetegui departed Molineux following a summer of uncertainty, with AFC Bournemouth boss O'Neil having just four days to prepare his new players for the test against United.

Kilman, who has been handed the armband for the new season has paid credit to his new boss, as well as the players for holding things together in an uncertain period at the club.

He said: "We worked so hard in pre-season and Gary came in and did a great job in the four days to prepare us. We were unfortunate not to finish our chances, but for big spells of the game we were the better side.

“Credit to Gary, he’s told us how he wants to play, and we stuck to the game plan and deserved more from the game.

“The boys have done brilliant to stay together.

"Whatever’s happened has happened, during pre-season there’s been a lot going on behind the scenes, but we’ve kept the group together, worked really hard in training and it showed.