Liam Keen comment: Wolves should be upbeat despite defeat

Putting that late decision aside – which is almost universally agreed as a huge error that the PGMOL have now apologised for – Wolves’ performance was arguably the best for at least a couple seasons.
Another officiating controversy marred Wolves’ display at Old Trafford as the Gary O’Neil era got under way.
