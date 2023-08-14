Man United v Wolves preciew: Big money buy Hojlund is forced to wait for his United bow

United's new signing

The £72million striker is recovering from a back injury and will not be available in time for tonight’s game.

Head coach Erik ten Hag said: “He had a small issue and he’s not on the levels where our players are at in this moment. So we have to train him.

“Prognosis (is) difficult always to say. We are confident and we are positive.”

Dean Henderson could be rushed back into the squad after Tom Heaton sustained a calf injury that will keep him sidelined this month, while Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo will also miss tonight’s game with injuries.

“Some issues you mention from last season, like Malacia, he came to pre-season with an issue,” Ten Hag added. “We had 30 players on tour who were really fit and disappointment about Amad and disappointment about Kobbie, absolutely.

“But that’s what happens when you go to the limits. Injuries are not avoidable but we have a strong squad and from there on we can pick a really strong team. And you see the two games last weekend of two teams, two strong sides.

“You go specific (about injuries): Malacia will take some time, same as Amad and Kobbie, they are impact injuries. All the others like Henderson, Hojlund, quite short notice but what is the definition of it, but it will take a few weeks.”

Harry Maguire will be available for selection, however, with his United future in doubt.