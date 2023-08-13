Gary O'Neil: Fabio Silva a big part of Wolves plans

Fabio Silva (Getty)

The 21-year-old has been the subject of transfer interest this summer, with his future at Wolves uncertain.

As the new season kicks of tomorrow night, O’Neil has backed Silva to be an important member of the side.

He said: “He’s had a good pre-season. I’ve watched all the games and he looks lively and a threat and he looks fit.

“I’m pleased with where he is. I’ve only seen him in the two days he’s worked with me so it’s hard to know too much from that, but in the pre-season games and how bright he’s looked, it looks like he will be a real asset for us.

“So I’m looking forward to working with him. But it’s the same for a lot of the boys – a lot of them have had fairly good pre-seasons, they look sharp and fit.

“My job is to keep improving that and that’s what I’ve seen in the last two days so I’m really pleased with some of the attacking players and also the boys around the back in how solid they’ve looked.

“They haven’t conceded too many goals in pre-season so I’m looking to keep both those things moving in the right direction.

O’Neil added: “I’m not weighing up Fabio any more than weighing up anyone else.

“I’m just looking at the group and Fabio’s a talented boy who’s worked hard since I’ve been here and given absolutely everything in the sessions.

“He’s had a good pre-season, so from where I’m sat right now, I expect Fabio to be a big part of what we do this year.

“So that’s not me looking at that any more deeply, just analysing the group as a whole as quickly as I can and getting to know everybody.”

Silva has been keen to leave this summer but had started to consider staying as he worked with Julen Lopetegui.

Following his exit and O’Neil’s arrival, it remains to be seen if the striker will be eager to stay.

When asked if he’s had a conversation with Silva, O’Neil said: “I haven’t had a sit-down conversation but we had a conversation on the grass on Thursday.

“It was the first day I’d met the boy so it wasn’t a deep and meaningful conversations with someone on the first day, more of a getting to know each other, how he was, ask him how he found the session, and if he is in a good place.