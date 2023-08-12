Steve Bull: Gary O'Neil needs to stamp his mark on Wolves

Gary O'Neil (Getty)

He has a chance to put forward his own ideas and formation, and the players need to trust him. We’ve all got to get behind him now.

He has a really tough job on his hands and the main thing he needs to do is keep us in the league, and go from there.

There are still gaps in the squad, it needs a bit of depth. We have young kids coming through but they won’t be ready for two or three years and we need something now.

If we get injuries in certain areas of the pitch now, we are going to be in trouble and scrambling for kids to fill in for us.

It was a bad time to make a managerial change with the season about to start, but I’m sure O’Neil has been studying the squad, the pre-season games and Manchester United ahead of Monday’s game.

The players now need to roll their sleeves up, play for the manager and give the fans something to shout about. It will be tough at Old Trafford. We’re the underdogs, but we have the characters in the squad to rise above that and fight for our lives. We won’t lie down.

I have a mixed view on Julen Lopetegui leaving – like every Wolves supporter I was left scratching my head wondering what’s going on.

We knew something was happening, with the lack of signings and how unhappy he’s been, and it’s one of those things. He came to the end of his tether.

You can look at it both ways. In one way he could have stayed and fought for this team, and the other option was to leave – and that’s what he’s done. The only thing that leaves a bitter taste in my mouth was the timing of him leaving.

I wish he’d have stayed and fought for the club because it’s a brilliant club with great players. I know there isn’t money to spend at the moment but in time there will be.