Not time to be setting position targets says new Wolves boss Gary O'Neil

Gary O'Neil

The former Bournemouth boss landed the Wolves job earlier this week following the exit of Julen Lopetegui.

O'Neil has only been given a handful of days to get his Wolves charges into shape ahead of a tough Premier League curtain raiser with Manchester United on Monday.

The new Wolves boss will meet the press for the first time on Friday ahead of the clash with United.

Speaking in his first interview since taking over at the club, O'Neil stepped away from setting a target or a goal, insisting now was not the right time.

He said: "It’s very difficult on my first day to outline exactly what those are.

"Of course, you have an opinion from the outside watching Wolves and having prepped hard to playing against them last season.

"But it’s nowhere near what you start to find out once you’re in and you start to work with people every day and you start to see traits and certain qualities.

“We’ve lost a couple of players since then, but a lot of work went into preparing that first game against Wolves as Bournemouth manager, so I understand where they were and the qualities they have.

“But now is not the time to look at where we can finish and what we can achieve.

"My main aim is to get the team in a very good place and make sure we can perform week in week out.