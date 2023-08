Adama Traore (Getty)

The 27-year-old wide man left Wolves earlier this summer following the expiration of his contract.

And now he is reportedly set to join the Cottagers, who have already signed Raul Jimenez from Wolves in a £5m deal earlier in the summer.

The winger joined Wolves in 2018 and made 200 appearances for the club, before going on to spend the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Barcelona.