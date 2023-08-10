Notification Settings

Wolves target Alex Scott set for AFC Bournemouth move after £20m fee agreed

Former Wolves target Alex Scott is set to join AFC Bournemouth - after the Cherries agreed a £20m fee with Bristol City.

Bristol City's Alex Scott
The 19-year-old has been the subject of much speculation from Premier League clubs this summer, including from Wolves.

The club had two offers worth £18million and £20million rejected for the Bristol City midfielder, however the money to secure his signing was then unavailable due to a risk of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Now Bournemouth look to have secured their man with a bid of £20m being accepted - with the deal reported to include £5m in add ons.

The England youth international has seen his stock rise since joining Bristol City from Isthmian League side Guernsey back in January 2020, and is one of the hottest prospects in the Championship.

