Wolves target Alex Scott set for AFC Bournemouth move after £20m fee agreed

Bristol City's Alex Scott

The 19-year-old has been the subject of much speculation from Premier League clubs this summer, including from Wolves.

The club had two offers worth £18million and £20million rejected for the Bristol City midfielder, however the money to secure his signing was then unavailable due to a risk of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Now Bournemouth look to have secured their man with a bid of £20m being accepted - with the deal reported to include £5m in add ons.