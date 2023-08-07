Julen Lopetegui's Wolves future in doubt

Julen Lopetegui. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

The head coach hinted his spell in charge was uncertain at the end of last season, as the Wolves hierarchy warned the Spaniard of the club's financial worries this summer.

However, by mid-June Lopetegui had committed to Wolves for the 2023/24 season and began planning for the upcoming campaign.

Since then, Wolves' transfer activity has hit the buffers as they look to turn a substantial profit and avoid breaking the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Lopetegui has spoken publicly over his anger at a lack of signings, with Tom King and Matt Doherty the only arrivals on free deals, and has continued to be vocal about the situation behind the scenes.

As it stands, Lopetegui is still due back at training tomorrow (Tuesday) after the squad was given a short break, but his future hangs in the balance as a stand-off continues with the club.

In the meantime, it is understood Wolves have started considering candidates for the job if Lopetegui departs.

The head coach has not yet indicated he will depart, and nothing has dramatically changed in his stance, but his continued unrest at the club's situation means Wolves have been forced to consider potential alternatives.

Gary O'Neil has reportedly held talks over the Wolves job if it were to become available, but it remains to be seen if Lopetegui stays in post.

That list of candidates will become redundant if Lopetegui stays at Molineux, and a decision is still yet to be made on his future.

O'Neil become Bournemouth's caretaker boss last season when Scott Parker was sacked, and eventually took over as head coach as he guided them to Premier League safety.