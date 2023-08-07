Final run-out shows there is no shortage of Wolves talent

But if Saturday’s 3-1 win over Rennes demonstrated nothing else, it is for all the negativity currently swirling around Molineux and for all the talk of who they haven’t signed, there is a talented core already present.
It is never wise to read much into pre-season performances or results.
