Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Final run-out shows there is no shortage of Wolves talent

Premium
By Matt MaherWolvesPublished: Comments

It is never wise to read much into pre-season performances or results.

Wolves v Rennes (Getty)
Wolves v Rennes (Getty)

But if Saturday’s 3-1 win over Rennes demonstrated nothing else, it is for all the negativity currently swirling around Molineux and for all the talk of who they haven’t signed, there is a talented core already present.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News