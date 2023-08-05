Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes: I would play anywhere

Matheus Nunes (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The midfielder ended last season playing on the wing under Julen Lopetegui as Wolves survived relegation, and he has played every pre-season game so far on the right flank.

Although he admits he has had to adjust to the new role, Nunes is happy to take on the job if it means he can stay on the field.

He said: “We are human beings, we have to adapt in every sense. Of course, I love playing my position, but the biggest thing is to play, whether it’s as a goalkeeper or striker, I just want to play.

"Initially it’s hard, especially if it’s a position I haven’t played before, so I have to learn quickly. As three or four games go by, you’re used to it already. I have played on the wing, as a ten, deeper, so you have to adapt.

"I enjoy playing my position, but at the end of the day I’m playing and that’s what counts for me. Playing on the wing asks you different things than when I’m playing my position, but I try to be truthful to the way I play.

"I try to make them enjoy my football, sometimes it doesn’t go the way I want, but I can adapt to any position the coach wants me to play and I can offer things in every position.”

The 24-year-old started out at small Portuguese parish side Ericeirense before moving to Estoril in 2018, where he mostly played for the reserve side.

Nunes moved to Sporting in 2019 and played for their under-23s, before moving up to the senior side in 2020.

With his late rise into top tier football, Nunes believes his experiences off the field and in fighting for his football career, have served him well.

He added: “I’ve always had a rough childhood when I was a kid. I used to talk with my friends and family that most of the football players grow up at good clubs, and grow good in terms of football, with good foundations, but I didn’t have that.