Wolves' Sasa Kalajdzic relieved at Molineux injury return

Sasa Kalajdzic (Getty)

The Austrian international played 68 minutes in the 0-0 friendly draw with Luton, in his first game at Molineux since he suffered a serious knee injury on his club debut last September.

After a solid performance, the forward admits he felt relief when he left the field healthy.

"In the beginning I didn't even think about it but after I got out I was realising and I was just smiling and very relieved," he said after the match.

"Just happy that everything went well. Right now it's just the joy and relief of being back.

"I was just trying to soak it up. I was focused, I was in my own tunnel. As soon as I had my first touched I was just trying to enjoy it, and I did.

"For me it (the match against Luton) is crucial because now I've had a good pre-season. I couldn't do all the things the others have done because sometimes you have to take me out because it's too much.