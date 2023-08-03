Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic completes move to Millwall

Matija Sarkic (Getty)

The 26-year-old had his medical on Wednesday after the two clubs agreed terms this week.

Sarkic was free to leave Wolves this summer after the club signed Tom King as third choice shot-stopper.

The Montenegro international had agreed a deal to join Stoke last month but the move collapsed after the player and club failed to agree personal terms, despite Sarkic having already completed a medical.

Sarkic, who joined Wolves on a free transfer from Villa three years ago, will now depart Molineux after making three first team appearances.

He previously enjoyed loan spells at Stoke, Birmingham and Shrewsbury and will now return to the Championship with Millwall.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “Firstly, this is a good move for Matija. He needs to find a home, rather than keep going out on loan, and start his career properly. He’s been great around to place, he’s a great person and a really talented goalkeeper, so now he needs a good run, injury free. We really hope he kicks on.

“Whenever you bring in a player, the ideal situation is you make money when they leave. We signed Matija for free and turned it into a transfer, along with bonuses and a sell on percentage, so it’s great business for us and a great move for him. Everyone’s happy and he goes with our best wishes.