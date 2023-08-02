Pre-season: Wolves 0 Luton 0 - Report

Fabio Silva (Getty)

From start to finish, the much-changed home side dominated possession and created the better chances as they searched for a goal in front of their home fans for the first time this pre-season.

But the problems that have plagued this side for the last two years – scoring goals – continued to haunt them.

The forwards, many of whom had a good game, often failed to pull the trigger and when they did, they were well wide.

However, Wolves will be buoyed by the performance as they creep closer to the start of the Premier League season.

Joao Gomes (Getty)

With one eye on the friendly against Rennes on Saturday, Julen Lopetegui made nine changes from the team that drew 1-1 with Celtic at the weekend.

Only Max Kilman and Matheus Nunes kept their place, as Wolves started in a 4-4-2 formation.

Mario Lemina was not involved due to illness, while Jonny Castro Otto and Daniel Podence were also not included as they are expected to depart the club.

Former Wolves player and coach Rob Edwards returned to Molineux as Luton boss and named a strong side, which included Ryan Giles, who only made a £5million switch from Wolves on Friday.

In a steady opening to the game, Wolves started well. They dominated possession and linked-up well in forward areas, with Sasa Kalajdzic and Fabio Silva heavily involved.

The first big chance fell to Matheus Nunes when he barged his way through and into the box, but he dragged his shot wide of the far post when he should have hit the target.

Wolves were looking after the ball well in midfield and rarely threatened, but Joao Gomes was rightly booked for a poor sliding tackle on Tahith Chong, that left the player needing treatment.

Hwang Hee-chan and Rayan Ait-Nouri were combining well down the left side and created a good chance when the former burst forward and released the latter, but his cut-back was cleared before Silva could shoot.

Wolves should have taken the lead when Kalajdzic latched onto a long ball, beat goalkeeper Matt Macey to it, but poked it wide.

Boubacar Traore (Getty)

In easily Wolves’ best performance of pre-season so far by the 30th minute, Matt Doherty combined with Silva and had a shot blocked.

Luton were offering very little going forward and came closest when Giles put in some dangerous crosses, but Kilman and Toti Gomes were doing a good job at winning their aerial duels.

The visitors’ best chance then came from a Giles corner. It found Mads Andersen with a free header from five yards, but he directed it over the bar.

Luton grew into the game in the final minutes of half-time, before the teams entered the break drawing 0-0.

No changes were made at the start of the second half, as Wolves continued where they left off with the majority of possession.

Hwang was played through and looked to bring the ball under control, for what would have been a good chance, but the ball bounced off his heel and landed at the feet of a Luton defender.

A huge chance then fell to Kalajdzic. Silva fed Nunes, who cut it back to the striker with an open goal from 10 yards, but he blazed over.

In search of that opening goal, Ait-Nouri whipped in a superb cross that Silva almost met.

Silva was having a superb game, and an even better start to the second half, as he was involved in every Wolves attack. He started a counter-attack that resulted in Hwang releasing him, but he shot wide.

Elijah Adebayo had the ball in the net after meeting a wonderful Giles cross, but the linesman flagged it for offside.

At the other end, Hwang missed a huge chance after being played in by Gomes, before Silva had a strong shot saved, followed by another effort that Macey was equal to.

Wolves made several changes after 68 minutes, bringing off the impressive Silva to loud cheers from the home support, and Kalajdzic who had completed his first start since coming back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Among those that came on was 18-year-old academy striker Nathan Fraser.

Sasa Kalajdzic (Getty)

Just minutes later, Doherty and Gomes came off for Nelson Semedo and Joe Hodge, as Lopetegui rotated his side. Luton also made several changes at the same time.

Substitute Pablo Sarabia had a huge chance to win the game when he met a Pedro Neto cross with a free header from close range, but he nodded it into the turf and goalkeeper Macey tipped over the bar.

Moments later, Sarabia had a near post header go over the bar after Macey had fumbled it, but got fortunate to see it clear his crossbar.

Despite a positive performance, Wolves were unable to find that cutting edge and had to settle for a goalless draw.

The team’s attentions now turn to Saturday’s clash with Rennes at Molineux, before the Premier League gets under way the following week.

Wolves: Bentley, Doherty (Semedo, 73), Kilman (Dawson, 68), Toti, Ait-Nouri (Bueno, 68), Traore (Griffiths, 81), Gomes (Hodge, 73), Nunes (Sarabia, 68), Hwang (Neto, 68), Kalajdzic (Fraser, 68), Silva (Cunha, 68)

Subs not used: Sa, King, Pond, Esen, Farmer.

Luton: Macey, Kabore (Doughty, 68), Andersen, Lockyer, Bell (Ogbene, 68), Giles (Potts, 68), Nakamba (Berry, 75), Mpanzu (Campbell, 75), Chong (Clark, 68), Morris (Woodrow, 68), Adebayo (McAtee, 68).