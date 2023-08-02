Former Wolves man Tongo Doumbia and his footballing adventure since departing Molineux

Hugo Bueno determined to be Wolves' first choice
Premium
If tonight’s friendly with Luton could perhaps be termed the Rob Edwards derby, or even the Ryan Giles derby, then what of Saturday’s final curtain-raiser before the big Premier League kick-off, when French Ligue One side Rennes are the visitors to Molineux?
The Razak Boukari derby? Prince Oniangue? Or how about Tongo Doumbia? All three who arrived at Wolves already boasting ‘Stade Rennais’ on their respective Curriculum Vitae, and probably share the view that their moves to Molineux never quite played out according to plan.