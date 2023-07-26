WATCH: Raul Jimenez's best Wolves goals as striker leaves for Fulham

The striker signed on loan from Benfica following Wolves' promotion to the Premier League - and netted in his home debut against Everon.
He scored some key goals in his first season - before his move was made permanent the following summer.
In the 2019/20 campaign, he netted 27 goals in 55 games as Wolves finishing seventh and qualified for the Europa League.
He then suffered a life threatening head injury but battled back in nine months to play for Wolves again - and in total he scored 57 goals for the club.
No one has scored more goals in the Premier League for Wolves than Jimenez - and here is a look at some of those strikes.